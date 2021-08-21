We reported yesterday that the Arkansas workforce declined in July, despite the early cutoff of federal pandemic unemployment benefits June 26 that was supposed to drive a flood of Arkansans back into the workforce.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at great length on the jobless report this morning, including lamentations about the difficulty in finding people for available jobs. Somehow, the article, which ran 40 paragraphs, failed to mention the governor’s decision to cut off the pandemic benefits. It quoted a chamber of commerce official as saying those on regular unemployment perhaps are “content” with the benefits. It also said a factor in the workforce decline could be “Arkansans who are on unemployment benefits and not seeking work.”

This is either a) dishonest business lobby propaganda or b) proof that bonus baby Commerce Secretary Mike Preston’s workforce services division isn’t doing its job. You may not receive unemployment benefits unless you are actively seeking work. And the benefits last a grand total of 16 weeks in Arkansas, shortest coverage in the country.

But back to Governor Hutchinson’s decision along with other Republican governors to give up $300 million in federal benefits for 70,000 Arkansans under the theory the $300 weekly payments were keeping people from seeking work. (This has been ruled illegal, but the Arkansas Supreme Court has helpfully put on hold a ruling to that effect.)

The New York Times has some reporting on the theory.

The cutoff of federal unemployment benefits in much of the country was meant to bring a flood of workers back to the job market. So far, that flood looks more like a trickle. A total of 26 states, all but one with Republican governors, have moved to end some or all of the expanded unemployment benefits that have been in place since the pandemic began. The governors, along with many business owners, have argued that the benefits discourage returning to work when many employers are struggling to hire. Several recent studies, however, have concluded that the extra payments have played only a small role in this year’s labor shortages. And they found at most a modest increase in employment in states that abandoned the programs — most of them in June — even as millions of jobless workers have had to cut spending, potentially hurting local economies. “The idea was that there were lots of jobs — it was just that people weren’t looking. That was the narrative,” said Arindrajit Dube, a University of Massachusetts economist who was an author of one of the studies. “I don’t think that story holds up.” Data released Friday by the Labor Department provided the latest evidence. It showed that the states that cut benefits have experienced job growth similar to — and perhaps slightly slower than — growth in states that retained the benefits. That was true even in the leisure and hospitality sector, where businesses have been particularly vocal in their complaints about the benefits.

The Arkansas job report in July and Arkansas business experience support this. But the business lobby and Republican Party love blaming ills on the working class and, in general, grinding the poor.

That a Republican newspaper regurgitated the party line this morning is not surprising. Next time, it might broaden its sources on job stories from chamber of commerce and economic development apparatchiks and business owners to include low-wage working people. They might talk, for example, about the minimum wage being offered for openings at some of the restaurants that are complaining in Little Rock of an inability to hire staff.