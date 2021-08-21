A Crittenden County man was wounded by gunfire while he was a passenger inside an eastbound vehicle traveling east on Interstate 40 about 2:30 AM today. Kindylen Roberts, 21, of Marion later died at a Little Rock hospital.

The shooting incident occurred near the Morgan/Maumelle exit as a front-seat passenger in a second eastbound car leaned out the window and began shooting at the car carrying Roberts and another passenger, Freangelo Dosty, 23, who was also wounded. Dosty was treated at the scene and later released.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the on-going investigation. Meanwhile agents have arrested Justin Cantrell Mays, 24, who is being held at the Pulaski County Jail on charges of capital murder and battery (1st degree).