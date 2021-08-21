Death reported by State Police:

The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the death of a Lawrence County woman who earlier today directed gunfire at a local law enforcement officer sent to confirm the woman’s wellbeing.

About 3:15 this morning when Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and local police officers entered the home of Jennifer Shirley, 44, of 244 CR 429 near Walnut Ridge, Shirley was found inside holding a gun.

Shirley had agreed to set the gun aside when one law enforcement fired a less than lethal device at the woman who then grabbed the gun and began shooting.

Law enforcement officers who report they did not return fire at Shirley escaped the house uninjured.

A law enforcement perimeter was set-up around the residence and in the hours that followed an Arkansas State Trooper established a line of communication with Shirley. The communications continued until shortly after 7:00 AM when smoke was seen coming from inside the house.

Emergency responders with deputies and police officers who entered the residence to extinguish the fire found Shirley dead.