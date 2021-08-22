Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose Republican campaign for governor has avoided public appearances except at Mar a Lago and some Republican events, is going public, at least to some degree

She’s calling it a Freedom Tour of Arkansas, Sept. 5-11, with stops across Arkansas, generally at restaurants, but also a couple of county Republican committee meetings.

The stops are described as free and open to the public, but “space is limited.” You must RSVP to attend each. This reminds me of controlled events of Republican campaigns past, such as Tom Cotton’s. No word on media admission to these events as yet.

First event is a boat parade at Mountain Harbor on Lake Ouachita at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Boat parades were a feature of her former boss’ losing re-election campaign.

Final event is a pancake breakfast Sept. 11, marking the 9/11 anniversary, at Sam’s Furniture in Springdale.

No stops are scheduled in Pulaski County.

The “kickoff rally” will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at 403 N. Main Street, Benton, (home to a software company) and includes country singer John Rich and her daddy, Mike Huckabee, along with free barbecue and snow cones. It, too, requires an RSVP. Registration requires a name and email.

Her announcement continues to focus on national Republican themes, rather than any Arkansas-specific topics.

The freedoms we are blessed with as Arkansans and Americans are always worth fighting for. Socialism and government control are destined to fail – freedom is the foundation and the hope for our great state and country. I am excited to continue taking this message to every corner of Arkansas during our Freedom Tour. I love our state and care about our people, and as governor I will not be intimidated by the serious challenges we face. I will always stand for what’s right – not what’s politically correct or convenient.

Speaking of government control: Perhaps she could talk about how Arkansas government has attempted to regulate: what teachers may talk about in class; what health precautions businesses and governments may require to battle the pandemic; what decisions women may make about their medical care; what services parents may seek for certain minor children; what protections may be extended to sexual minorities, and what impediments can be added to deter voting. I hope these, too, are destined to fail.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is opposing Sanders in the Republican primary. She’s been essentially campaigning of late through taxpayer-financed “public service announcements.” To her credit, the recent PSAs have encouraged COVID vaccinations.

The Sanders’ announcement makes no mention of mask requirements at her events.