Our news partner KARK reports the death of Connie Hamzy, 66, a rock band groupie who achieved a measure of fame for a reference to her in a Grand Funk Railroad hit, “We’re an American Band.”

“Last night in Little Rock, put me in a haze / Sweet, sweet Connie, doin’ her act / She had the whole show and that’s a natural fact.”

Wikipedia details her time in the headlines. Her final years were difficult.