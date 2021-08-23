A friend in the real estate business alerts me to Amazon’s latest footprint in Arkansas, a last-mile delivery facility in Yellville, a town of 1,200 in rural Marion County.

They are occupying a 14,000-square-foot former Fred’s store on Highway 14.

Online job listings indicate jobs have been snapped up. They are paying warehouse workers $15.50 an hour, plus a $100 instant bonus if they can prove a COVID-19 vaccination.

I suspect you can’t credit local “recruitment” for this any more than local politicians can claim their recruiting landed giant sorting centers in Pulaski County. It’s part of the Amazon national supply chain strategy, this publication notes in an article on growth of rural delivery centers.

Amazon is expected to grow its network of delivery stations to 506 locations in 2021 [more than triple the number operating in 2019], according to a forecast by MWPVL, a consulting company that tracks the growth of Amazon’s operation. “We believe [there] could well be over 1,500 of these delivery stations before the dust settles,” Marc Wulfraat, the president and founder of MWPVL, said Monday. It’s a build-out that Wulfraat said could take between three and five years.

The article details how Amazon’s system works beginning with the massive fulfillment centers that fill trucks with goods sorted for delivery to various delivery stations. These included special centers, such as the one being built in North Little Rock for bulky items.

Wulfraat said this transition into big and bulky is occuring alongside the introduction of white-glove services, where furniture is assembled on-site for customers. Another program, called “Wagon Wheel,” shows delivery stations are increasingly popping up in rural locations that would typically be served by USPS. “It looks to me like their plans are in place now to roll up these wagon wheel delivery stations nationwide so that they can get total national coverage,” Wulfraat said, “meaning there won’t be an ounce of soil in America that Amazon can’t reach with its own fleet.”

If Yellville fits can Bodcaw be far behind?