The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette announced today that it was ending commenting on most online material, except opinion pieces.

A statement by Managing Editor Eliza Gaines said in part:

Why did we do this? Our comment section, like many comment sections, had become a place where a small number of people spent a large amount of time leaving negative messages. Many of these comments were intolerant, homophobic, transphobic, racist and misogynistic. Instead of engaging in respectful debate, commenters attempted to shut down conversation with personal insults. We believe that these types of comments distract from our award-winning journalism and do not add value to readers’ website experience. Also, moderating comments by our staff takes time and manpower that could be devoted to other projects that will better serve our readers. This is not a decision we made hastily. Over the years, we’ve tried several different approaches to improving the commenting system but none have been successful. The situation only worsened when commenters started spreading misinformation about the most recent election and the coronavirus. Our subscribers deserve better than that.

She explained that there’s no First Amendment right to comment on news articles.

A quick look indicates the usual suspects remain at work over on the opinion side.

