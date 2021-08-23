Fort Chaffee in northwest Arkansas being considered to house Afghan refugees https://t.co/FnA4xZShmy — FOX16 News (@FOX16News) August 23, 2021

Our news partners at Fox 16 report that Fort Chaffee is being considered as a place to hold Afghans seeking resettlement in the U.S.

A spokesperson with Congressman Steve Womack’s office said the Arkansas National Guard has been in contact with his office about the evaluation to house Afghan refugees but was not able to provide any additional detail. “Fort Chaffee is being assessed as a potential Special Immigrant Visa processing site along with three others nationally,” said Lt. Col. Brian Mason, Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs officer. “The Department of Defense, in support of the Department of State, is currently providing temporary housing facilities at Fort McCoy, WI, Fort Bliss, TX, in addition to Fort Lee, VA for Afghan special immigrant visa principal applicants, their families, and other individuals at risk who were recently brought to the U.S.”

Governor Hutchinson has said Arkansas would welcome Afghan refugees. Some of our members of Congress, while anxious to rip President Biden’s handling of the flood of people seeking to flee the country, have been cool to the idea of opening the U.S. doors to huge numbers of them.

I suggested this last week on Twitter, more as a historical reference to the use of the Fort Smith facility for past refugees from Indochina and Cuba. Others pointed out then that many of the barracks that once held refugees are gone and other parts of the old base have been redeveloped.

The reaction to the idea from the many Arkansas critics of the Biden handling of Afghanistan will be interesting. Perhaps Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak up when she comes out of hiding this weekend to allow select audiences to see her gubernatorial campaign in person.