We are already running at $7.5M surplus over our budgeted revenue. That run rate next 7 months would net is $20M+ just this year. Why do we need an additional $54M a year? We have the rev. Lack of will to get crime under control. The behavior is acceptable by current admin! pic.twitter.com/aEnpfXrfDS — Lance Hines (@LanceHines) August 1, 2021





City Director Lance Hines, who Tweeted this message weeks ago, got a little more fuel for his anti-tax-increase campaign today with the state’s monthly release of figures on the sales taxes it collects for cities in Arkansas. Little Rock continues to run ahead of budget.

It’s the last such report before the Sept. 14 election on a one-cent sales tax increase in Little Rock (if approved, this will produce a 5/8ths-of-a-cent increase in the prevailing rate because of a 3/8th-cent sales tax for capital projects will expire at the end of the year). Hines has argued that the city doesn’t need a $53 million annual sales tax increase on top of the existing tax burden, which in the city falls also on groceries and even utility franchise taxes. He also departs from the majority of the board on some of the plans for spending the new money.

Advertisement

The state collection and redistribution of the various local sales taxes run two months behind. So the latest report reflects collections in June. It showed the city sales tax collection at $8.2 million, up from $8 million the month before (and $1.3 million more than in the same months a year ago) and the Pulaski County sales tax collection, of which Little Rock gets a share based on population, holding at $9.2 million. Combined with state turnback money calculated on population, the city last month topped its sales tax revenue budget for the month by more than $2.1 million, with $11.2 million. The numbers released by the state today indicate the city can expect a similar surplus this month. If so, that could push the city $10 million ahead of budgeted revenue with half the year to go, still in line for a $20 million increase. Property tax revenue is also rising this year thanks to an increase in assessed valuation of the property. The projected surplus presumes the worsening pandemic doesn’t deal the city another economic hit. Hines argues, however, that the pandemic is also a positive factor, thanks to tens of millions in federal aid sent to the city in pandemic relief.

Proponents of the sales tax, led by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., argue the additional tax — which has a 10-year sunset — is vital for a range of improvements in parks, the Zoo, tourist-drawing facilities, and quality of life and education. All these could spur more growth, he says, in a city that grew more than 4 percent and over 200,000 population, according to recent Census figures.

Advertisement