“I really am upset with myself because I did not get vaccinated,” a Covid patient told @astocktonfilms during his visit to a hospital ward.
He found that rhetoric on freedom and choice is dissuading people from getting the shot, at a terrible cost. https://t.co/6PtZRs5hvM pic.twitter.com/JUKxjy9moc
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 22, 2021
Worth watching. A powerful video report from the New York Times exploring vaccine resistance in Mountain Home. A hospital patient explains his resistance to the vaccine under breathing assistance in a hospital bed, not many days before he died. A hospital staff in which only 50 percent are vaccinated is another striking point.
Advertisement