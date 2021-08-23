“I really am upset with myself because I did not get vaccinated,” a Covid patient told @astocktonfilms during his visit to a hospital ward.

He found that rhetoric on freedom and choice is dissuading people from getting the shot, at a terrible cost. https://t.co/6PtZRs5hvM pic.twitter.com/JUKxjy9moc

— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 22, 2021