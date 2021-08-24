The number hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 was NOT unchanged today. CORRECTION FROM ORIGINAL POST. Read on.

The 2 p.m. tally showed a drop to 343 from yesterday’s record of 349 on ventilators as well as a drop from 558 to 550 in ICU, after the morning report that all intensive care beds were full.

But 45 deaths were added to the state total. Typically this number is not strictly a 24-hour report, but still.

The afternoon hospital report:

Current hospitalizations: 1,411 LATER CORRECTED TO 1,367.

Total Beds: 8,732

Total Beds Available: 1,670

Total ICU Beds: 1,121

Total ICU Beds Available*: 18

Total Vents: 1,067

Total Vents Available: 502

Total Covid patients in ICU: 550

Total Covid patients on vents: 343

*ICU Beds Available represents all available ICU beds and not only ICU beds designated for COVID patients.

The numbers with the governor’s spin: