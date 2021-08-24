Governor Hutchinson announced at a news briefing this morning the ICU beds in the state for COVID patients are currently full, though the number fluctuates. He said the state was working to expand capacity (a function of personnel more than beds) but it illustrated the need for more vaccinations.

Advertisement

A Health Department spokesman said some COVID beds are expected to open today. The governor noted some ICU beds are available for non-COVID cases.

He said vaccinations were administered to almost 11,000 people in the last day, better than some days, but short of what’s needed.

Advertisement

OTHER TOPICS:

BOOSTER SHOTS: He said he’d talked with the White House COVID task force about booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine and was told the earliest it will be available for all will be Sept. 20. It’s not available only for those who are immunocompromised.

Advertisement

ANIMAL DEWORMER: He said the Health Department today will issue an advisory on Ivermectin, the animal deworming substance. The FDA and others have warned against the use of the drug formulated for large animals. He said there’d been an increasing number of calls to the Arkansas poison control center related to human use of the veterinary product. There ARE some human uses of Ivermectin, but it should only be prescribed by a doctor. Human prescription-grade Ivermectin can be prescribed for off-label uses. But Health Director Jose Romero said poison cases among adults and children are occurring because of use of the veterinary medicine, available off the shelf at farm supply stores.

AFGHAN REFUGEES: He said he’d been told Arkansas was not in the “top tier” of facilities being evaluated to hold Afghan refugees. He said Fort Chaffee had been evaluated but was most likely in a position to be a backup if the influx of refugees is greater than expected for those facilities first used.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Education Secretary John Key acknowledged a rising number of cases among students and staff, which was “not unexpected.” He said no districts have yet had to depart from on-site instruction.

Among other information, the governor showed the declining age of those hospitalized for COVID-19.

Advertisement

During a Q&A period, the governor was asked if he’d urge businesses to require vaccinations of their employees. He said he supported businesses that make that decision, but “that is their decision.” He also said he didn’t anticipate asking to change a new law that prohibits vaccination requirements for government employees. (That law also can be read as prohibiting mandates by private businesses. That was theintent, its sponsor Sen. Trent Garner said.)

Asked about the dire UAMS forecast for a rise in cases, he said the big picture is that new cases are “flattening out.” The big concern, he said, is the impact from reopened schools. “Right now we’re operating well and smoothly,” he said.

Romero acknowledged the danger of a rising number of infected children. Again, he said, that’s why he’s encouraging use of masks and vaccinations for those old enough to be eligible (16 and over). Hutchinson said more explanation is needed from the FDA on why the Pfizer vaccine wasn’t approved for younger people.

Hutchinson defended the state’s action to expand capacity in recent weeks, including millions of dollars to pay for staff expansion.And he said more beds are coming. “There has been planning and there have been steps taken and thank goodness we took those steps.”