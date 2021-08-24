Wipro Limited, an India-based conglomerate whose enterprises include information technology and consulting and business process services, is renovating a building on Landers Road in Sherwood for a center that it hopes to employ 400 in two years.

The company is spending $3 million to renovate a 70,000-square-foot building that previously served as a call center for Cardinal Health.

The governor touted the announcement as illustrative of Arkansas’s effort to become an information technology center.

The company is advertising for, among others, call center workers to respond to calls for service and support from people with Wipro accounts. A company news release said its customers include businesses in Central Arkansas.