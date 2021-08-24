Payment Plan Leniency In addition to tackling their case backlog, Little Rock Traffic Court will be offering a Payment Plan Leniency Program through the end of 2021. In order to take advantage of the Leniency Program, defendants will be required to visit Little Rock Traffic Court in person and ask the clerk to pull their case(s) to discuss their options. The court asks that you please do not call or email requesting the leniency program since this is only available by visiting the clerk in person. Those who have an active warrant will be given a date for an in-court review. Those who do not have an active warrant and whose pay plan is less than one year in default may set an in-court review date or opt for a reinstated installment plan, with payments of $50 per month. Those who have no active warrant and pay plans that are more than one year in default will get an in-court review date to discuss hardship issues with the court.