Little Rock Traffic Court will begin Sept. 1 a series of steps to address the backlog of cases piled up during the pandemic.
A city release says:
-
Trial Backlog On the first and third Mondays of each month, the court will set trials for ticket recipients who had trials scheduled between March 2020 and May 2021 and who, for whatever reason, did not have their trials. These people are urged to contact the court, by telephone or email (preferably by email) to have their cases set. These will all be in-person trials
-
Arraignment Backlog On the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the court will preside over arraignments (first appearances) of persons who received tickets with arraignment dates between March 2020 and May 2021 and anyone who has received a new ticket (that is not a mandatory court ticket) and prefers to appear virtually instead of in person. These people are urged to contact the court, preferably by email, to set their hearings. Anyone who cannot do WebEx, for whatever reason, may choose the “Walk-In Friday” option below.
-
Walk-In Friday On the first Friday of each month, between 8:30 and 10:00 a.m., the court will take up arraignments in cases where people, for any reason, missed their court dates during the time that the court building was closed to the public.
-
Payment Plan Leniency In addition to tackling their case backlog, Little Rock Traffic Court will be offering a Payment Plan Leniency Program through the end of 2021. In order to take advantage of the Leniency Program, defendants will be required to visit Little Rock Traffic Court in person and ask the clerk to pull their case(s) to discuss their options. The court asks that you please do not call or email requesting the leniency program since this is only available by visiting the clerk in person. Those who have an active warrant will be given a date for an in-court review. Those who do not have an active warrant and whose pay plan is less than one year in default may set an in-court review date or opt for a reinstated installment plan, with payments of $50 per month. Those who have no active warrant and pay plans that are more than one year in default will get an in-court review date to discuss hardship issues with the court.
In January, the court will begin reviewing past-due payment plans. Warrants for failure to pay or failure to comply with community service orders, as well as orders suspending driver’s licenses, will be considered.