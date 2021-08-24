The latest UAMS forecast on COVID-19 in Arkansas is out and it is not cheery.
As we said in our June report, “COVID-19 is not over in Arkansas. It is, at best, smoldering.” Well, COVID is no longer smoldering. It has broken out into a raging forest fire that will grow in size and strength. If our forecasts hold true, Arkansas will cross a new milestone. By Aug. 30, more than 7,000 Arkansans will have died of COVID-19. If this forecast holds true, COVID-19 will have killed more Arkansans than all the wars in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Here are some key points:
The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state remains over 20%, five times the national average. Although testing rates are low, this is evidence of wide community spread.
The 15-day model is forecasting 4,523 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14. This represents almost a doubling of new daily cases in the next month.
The 30-day models continue to show Arkansans between ages 35 and 59 have the highest number of COVID-19 diagnoses — forecast to increase by 19,610 cases, an average of 1,040 cases per day.
The highest relative growth in cases will be in children 17 and under. The state will see an additional 10,784 children with COVID-19 by Aug. 30, an increase of 17% over the number reported on Aug. 15.
Like cases, the 30-day model is forecasting 131 new hospitalizations in Arkansas on Sept. 14 due to COVID-19. This represent an increase of a third in daily hospitalization in the next month.
The greatest number of patients hospitalized will be adults 35 to 59, increasing by 10% over the number on Aug. 15.
The greatest relative increase in hospitalizations will be in children 17 and under, increasing by 120 hospitalizations or 20%.
The 30-day model is forecasting 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sept. 14. This represents just under a doubling of daily deaths over the number on Aug. 16.
The 15-day model forecasts 7,017 cumulative COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 30, adding an additional 457 deaths. We should expect an average of 30 additional deaths per day.
All counties in Arkansas continue to show low COVID-19 vaccination rates. The greatest increase in vaccinations in the state was 11% in Sebastian County. However, most counties increased vaccinations by 2% to 5%.
Could we encourage resisters to don a mask and get a shot? No? Thought so.