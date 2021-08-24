LSU will require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, according to a news release. Might pave the way for other SEC schools to follow? pic.twitter.com/wRuhdTNxKs
— Kyle Deckelbaum (@KATVKyle) August 24, 2021
Will others follow?
Advertisement
How many vaccine resisters among Hog faithful will change their minds before the scheduled UA-LSU game in Baton Rouge Nov. 13? (Presuming COVID-19 doesn’t have other plans for college football.)
Here’s the LSU statement on protocols.
Advertisement