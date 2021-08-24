You perhaps saw or read that only Leslie Rutledge turned for a 7 p.m. program on TV in which Republican candidates for governor were invited to talk about education and stuff. (Rutledge is for education; she said she’ll explain later how she’ll pay for it after eliminating the state income tax, which pays for about half of the state budget.)

Anyway, this is probably NOT why Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a no-show. She is about to end her stealth campaign with some access-controlled events. But she did have something to do Monday night: Buckraking.

