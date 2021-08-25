Tess Vrbin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the board of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance voted 4-0 today to fire Nadine Jarmon as executive director. She’d been suspended with pay in late June.

She’s the fourth director in three years and complained, as have others, about board meddling, spending practices and conflicts of interest. They apparently didn’t elaborate on the decision today.

It has been a long-running mess at the federally funded agency, which creates housing projects and administers rental assistance.

The Little Rock City Board names board members but is essentially powerless over the agency. The federal government is reviewing Jarmon’s detailed complaint. The board also asked for a review, insisting it had acted properly.

Clean house, anyone?