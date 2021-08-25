The daily report is fairly typical, except for a new ventilator record. The governor emphasizes shots.
Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, and a large portion of them were second doses. Getting fully vaccinated helps protect you from severe illness from COVID, but we need those first doses of the vaccine to increase as well.
Here is the full hospital report:
Current hospitalizations: 1,368 (1,367 yesterday)
Total Beds: 8,848
Total Beds Available: 1,744
Total ICU Beds: 1,117
Total ICU Beds Available*: 27
Total Vents: 1,050
Total Vents Available: 487
Total Covid patients in ICU: 534 (550 yesterday)
Total Covid patients on vents: 354 (343 yesterday)
*ICU Beds Available represents all available ICU beds and not only ICU beds designated for COVID patients.