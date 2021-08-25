A three-part series on our state in the time of a pandemic and national political division. First deworming medicine for large farm animals:

Arkansans poisoning themselves with Ivermectin https://t.co/p43DMceKsg — 4029news (@4029news) August 25, 2021

And then:

Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff Tim Helder has confirmed the medical provider for the Detention Center has been prescribing Ivermectin to detainees for covid-19.

The provider is asking for a 10% increase in their contract for 2022. #arpx #arnews https://t.co/TB4Deb5jNw — Evelyn Rios Stafford (@everiosstafford) August 25, 2021

Stafford, a member of the Washington County Quorum Court, and another member of the court’s minority sanity caucus, Eva Madison, began blowing the whistle on this last night.

Yes, I know, humans taking deworming medicine designed for large animals is the bigger problem, judging by calls to poison control centers from people who got their health treatment at Tractor Supply. But consensus medical opinion is that human-grade Ivermectin, while a miracle drug for treating some parasites, has not been demonstrated to be of value against COVID-19 in that of-label use. Don’t tell it to the Darkansas Legisture. Experimenting on jail inmates? Really?