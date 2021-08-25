By
Max Brantley
On
9:05 am

A three-part series on our state in the time of a pandemic and national political division. First deworming medicine for large farm animals:

And then:

Stafford, a member of the Washington County Quorum Court, and another member of the court’s minority sanity caucus, Eva Madison, began blowing the whistle on this last night.

Yes, I know, humans taking deworming medicine designed for large animals is the bigger problem, judging by calls to poison control centers from people who got their health treatment at Tractor Supply. But consensus medical opinion is that human-grade Ivermectin, while a miracle drug for treating some parasites, has not been demonstrated to be of value against COVID-19 in that of-label use. Don’t tell it to the Darkansas Legisture. Experimenting on jail inmates? Really?

