Another striking example of the gap between Arkansas political leaders and reality:

As the old scientific saw goes, you don’t need a control group if there’s a talking dog. That green line = talking dog. Yes, blue line is a control, and difference is striking, but everyone knows hospitals are buckling. The green line screams the vaccinated aren’t the problem. pic.twitter.com/KoKhAJ0dyC — Jon Cohen (@sciencecohen) August 24, 2021

Advertisement

And meanwhile, back at the Arkansas legislature, such giants as Sens. Kim Hammer and Terry Rice are raising a riot about the possibility that people who refuse to work at businesses with vaccination requirements might not get unemployment benefits.

Legislators address shots, denied benefits https://t.co/EACOihqKen — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) August 25, 2021

Advertisement

Call it irony. Call it hypocrisy. Call it something unflattering about our so-called leadership.

These same legislators normally decry unemployment benefits. They’ve trimmed regular benefits to 16 weeks, the shortest in the country. They gave up 10 weeks of federal benefits under the theory it would force deadbeats back to work. Got that? Arkansas legislators don’t want federal benefits to flow to people who legitimately lost work because of the pandemic but want to be sure people who have jobs but refuse shots and imperil themselves and others with potentially catastrophic health care costs (government Medicaid, anyone?), DO get paid not to work.

Advertisement

PS: Arkansas Business reports this morning on the increasing number of employers, some major employers, requiring vaccinations. One survey showed 9 percent of employers now require shots with another 12 percent planning to implement such a rule.