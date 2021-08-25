By
Max Brantley
On
9:30 am

Of course, French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack opposed legislation to guarantee voting rights. The Arkansas Republican Party, with support from the governor, is a leader in the national GOP effort to throw up hurdles to more voting participation. Vote suppression, in other words.

This is not surprising. I saw a reminder on Twitter this morning about a particularly oleaginous member of Congress from Arkansas, French Hill, who buddies up to select African-Americans for photo ops, but when it comes down to the lick log, he votes against their interests time and again.

The hypocrisy from 2020 first:

Then a reminder of the truth about French Hill, from 2018:

