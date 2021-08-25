The Arkansas Times Medical Cannabis Wellness Expo will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Albert Pike Masonic Center in Little Rock. Admission is $10 and includes a boxed lunch from Two Sisters Catering. Entry is limited to those 21 and older. Whether you have a patient card or are considering getting one, the expo will help answer any questions about medical cannabis.

Casey Flippo, the CEO of medical marijuana processor Dark Horse Medicinal and hemp processor Natvana, is sponsor and host of the event. Law firm Wright Lindsey Jennings and accounting firm Frost PLLC are also sponsors.

Speakers include Dr. Brandon Thornton, co-owner and CEO of Steep Hill Arkansas, a cannabis science company with a focus on analytical testing; Dr. Brian Nichol, a board-certified anesthesiologist who specializes in chronic pain management; Cathie Hiegel, a cytotechnologist who has years of experience researching medical cannabis; and Melissa Fults, longtime Arkansas medical marijuana advocate and the treasurer for the Arkansas chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

There will also be panel discussions on the state of medical marijuana in Arkansas and its future. Participants will include dispensaries Good Day Farm Little Rock, Delta Cannabis Company, Natural Relief Dispensary, Curaleaf and Native Green Wellness. Also, Face2Face Therapy, Drippers Vape & Hemp, The Murphy Clinic and Buffalo Co.