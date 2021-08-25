The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has added another metric to its database — tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates by school district.

None is doing particularly well so far:

ADH analyzed vaccination data as of Aug. 16 to determine the percentage of fully vaccinated residents among the total population residing within the boundaries of each of the state’s 234 geographically distinct school districts. ACHI illustrated the results in an interactive map on its COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19, which also features maps of COVID-19 infection rates by school district, ZIP code, and community. ACHI plans to update the vaccination rates map on a regular basis.

“Once again, we are seeking to provide local information to support local policymakers in decisions related to COVID-19,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “This will allow them to know how much protection a community has achieved in support of schools.”

Each district’s vaccination rate can be viewed on the map by hovering over the district. The map is also color-coded: A district with 0% to 19% of the total population fully vaccinated is shaded red, a district with a vaccination rate of 20% to 39% is shaded orange, and a district with a vaccination rate of 40% to 59% is shaded yellow.

If a district reaches a vaccination rate of 60% to 79%, it will be shaded light green, and if a district reaches a vaccination rate of 80% to 100%, it will be shaded dark green. As of Aug. 16, no district had a vaccination rate above 46%.