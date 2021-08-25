Lyon College President Joseph King was not misquoted in a Chronicle of Higher Education article that has touched off a furor in Batesville, the publication says.

The Chronicle said King twice fact-checked the article before publication. After it was published, and after controversy arose over his references to white supremacists in the area and a Trump rally in Batesville, King asked for a correction. The publication did amend the article to reflect his contention that his reference to a lockdown for the students remaining on campus in 2020 because of a Trump rally was not about a Trump rally in Batesville (which didn’t occur) but to rallies elsewhere in Arkansas.

King has issued an apology/explanation on Facebook, but it hasn’t quelled community criticism. The College Board of Trustees meets Thursday and some expect the matter to come up then. King has been president of the college since 2016.

The statement from the Chronicle:

Joey King, the president of Lyon College, has written on the college’s Facebook page that he was misquoted by The Chronicle of Higher Education in both a recent report and a condensed excerpt that ran on chronicle.com. In the report and excerpt, written by Alexander C. Kafka, a senior editor at The Chronicle, President King described a Trump rally in the fall of 2020 that “brought thousands of supporters” to Lyon’s town, Batesville, Arkansas. The Chronicle takes the professionalism and accuracy of its reporting with the utmost seriousness. After reviewing Kafka’s correspondence with President King, we are certain that Kafka did not misquote the president. On May 24, Kafka sent President King draft language for the report, asking him to confirm that it accurately reflected his thinking. In response to the draft, President King asked Kafka to clarify two minor points in the piece. Kafka amended the draft wording to clarify both points. He then shared the revised language with President King, who replied by email that the revised wording “looks good to me.” On August 22, nearly a month after The Chronicle had published the excerpt, President King emailed Kafka, stating, in reference to that final accuracy check in May, that he “made a mistake in not reviewing this thoroughly. “I did it on my phone,” he wrote, “and I missed the part about the Trump rally. We were afraid that that was going to happen in Batesville and had prepared as I discussed. However, it ended up happening in another town in the Ozarks.” In phone and email conversation with Kafka today, August 24, President King and Lyon College’s communications director, Madeline Roberts, said the college’s fall planning, including lockdown protocols to protect students on campus and with access to campus, continued as events in support of Donald Trump were planned for and occurred in Fort Smith, Pea Ridge, Texarkana, and Little Rock. Although the semester was virtual because of the pandemic, 19 students who did not have other workable housing options were living on campus, and about 150 other students had access to the campus for research and other activities, Roberts said. The college was worried about them and about other Lyon students who lived nearby, she and President King said. The Chronicle deeply regrets misstatements or inaccuracies in our journalism, no matter their origins. We will run a correction making clear that President King’s comments about Trump campaign gatherings in the fall of 2020 were — as he told The Chronicle today, August 24 — descriptions of events elsewhere in Arkansas, not in Batesville, as President King had said earlier. That paragraph of the digital version of the report on campus political tensions will also be revised accordingly. Brock Read Editor, The Chronicle of Higher Education Liz McMillen Executive Editor, Chronicle Intelligence

