The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today reversed an earlier decision and said the Junction City, Hope, Camden-Fairview and Lafayette County school districts should not be exempt from the state’s open-ended school transfer law on account of past desegregation rulings.

In a 2-1 decision, the court decided that state school transfer laws enacted after desegregation agreements in those districts changed the legal playing field, even though those laws had not been anticipated when the original decisions were issued. As it now stands, only an explicit transfer exemption in a desegregation agreement is allowable, the court ruled.

A district judge and, initially, this panel, had agreed that the transfer law allowed modification to the agreements to exempt the districts, in part because the record showed the transfers contributed to white flight in the districts.

After the U.S. government asked to be heard in the case for the first time, the 8th Circuit agreed to reconsider its decision and voted 2-1 today to reverse.

More troubling in my quick reading of the decision is the broader implication that the court isn’t very concerned with resegregation. From a footnote: “The school districts appear to believe that they have to maintain some sort of racial balance in their districts. The law does not require that.” It also said no vestiges of discrimination trace to interdistrict transfers, despite numbers hat suggest otherwise.

The court also signals that it’s time for districts to be out of court.

We also note that we have concerns about these desegregation orders continuing in place. The orders have been in place for decades; “[s]uch entrenched federal oversight should have raised red flags long ago.” It is unclear on this record if there is any reason for the continued federal oversight. Camden-Fairview has been (for the most part) declared unitary; the only provision still in effect today is a consent provision prohibiting transfers to Harmony Grove. The Junction City desegregation order has been dormant for over four decades. The Hope consent decree has been dormant for nearly two decades, except for the original parties jointly moving the district court to approve redrawing of boundaries for school-board seats. And the Lafayette consent decree has sat dormant for over two decades, save for the substitution of Lafayette for Lewisville. The only interest in these long-dormant cases came after the 2017 amendments, when the school districts (the original constitutional violators) sought to expand the consent decrees (and concomitantly expand federal oversight) to a whole new arena of school operations. Given all of this, it may be wise for the district court to hold a unitary status hearing and consider removing these cases from the federal docket.

Judges Ralph Erickson and Jonathan Kobes formed the majority. Judge Michael Melloy dissented. He wrote in part:

Given the evidence of white flight under the original consent decrees and the original lack of any need for the decrees to reference previously impermissible segregative interdistrict transfers, I would hold that the subsequent amendments to Arkansas law justify modification of the decrees.

He recited the segregative effect of transfers in the district.

The evidence in the record amply demonstrates a white-flight problem in Junction City and a substantially negative impact on Camden-Fairview’s and Hope’s racial demographics. Multiple superintendents with decades of experience in southern Arkansas schools testified that white flight would be a problem in Junction City. As to the other Districts, all fifteen students requesting interdistrict transfers in Camden-Fairview were from non-black students. The former superintendent of Camden-Fairview (the superintendent when the district was declared unitary) testified that the 1989 Act’s interdistrict transfer prohibition was “critical” to the district achieving unitary status. -20- Of the seventy interdistrict transfer requests from students in Hope, sixty-eight of them were from non-black students. Hope’s superintendent testified that the percentage of non-black students making interdistrict transfer requests did not surprise him because he had discussions with white parents as to the reasoning why the parents wanted to move their children to a different school district. The reasons included, in part, because there was nobody in the child’s grade to date; there was nobody to invite for sleepovers; and a disagreement with the morals of the student body. While it is true that only twenty-three students actually transferred from Hope, the low transfer rate was because the other students’ requests were denied by the receiving school districts. But for the actions of other school districts denying applications, Hope could have lost 3% of its non-black student body, the maximum allowed under Arkansas law, in its very first year of school choice participation. Both school years Lafayette County participated in school choice, Lafayette County lost the maximum 3% of its non-black student body allowed under the law, or very close to it. During the 2013-2014 school year, it lost over thirty of its students to interdistrict transfers. Each one of the transferring students was white. During the 2018-2019 school year, after its application for an exemption from school choice was denied, thirty-five students requested interdistrict transfers. Once again, each one of the transferring students was white. All but one of the students was accepted by other school districts. Based on the foregoing, I find no error in the district court’s decision to credit evidence of white flight when determining that a substantial change in circumstances warranted modification of the consent decrees.

If this decision stands, the door will be open to transfers in these districts to the extent a receiving district can accommodate the students. Only districts with explicit orders prohibiting segregative transfers can be exempted in the future. Few remain in the state.

It’s a win for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Here’s the full opinion.