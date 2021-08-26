Yet another study showing the longer-term benefits (“throughout high school”) of prekindergarten programshttps://t.co/iAD72355jI #nced — Kristopher Nordstrom (@KrisNordstrom) August 26, 2021

Yes, pre-K education is good.

Wishful thinking, but what if the Arkansas legislature — before it lavished another tax break on millionaires, as the governor and lawmakers hunger to do — it studied the cost and sustainability at present income levels of providing universal pre-K education in Arkansas?

‘The Louisiana study, of 40,000 low-income kids, showed those who received pre-K outperformed those who didn’t at the 4th grade, 8th grade and high school levels.