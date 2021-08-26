By
Max Brantley
On
4:02 pm

 

No new records today in the key hospitalization categories.

Current hospitalizations: 1,325 (down from 1,368 THE ORIGINAL REPORT CORRECTED BY HEALTH DEPARTMENT)
Total Beds: 8,818
Total Beds Available: 1,808
Total ICU Beds: 1,109
Total ICU Beds Available: 30
Total Vents: 1,065
Total Vents Available: 515

Total Covid patients in ICU: 528 (534 yesterday)
Total Covid patients on vents: 352 (a record 354 yesterday)