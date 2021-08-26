So glad to see >31,000 doses given w/the number of 1st doses almost as high as the number of 2nd doses, but it’s never a good day when we have 32 new COVID deaths. This represents the loss of neighbors & friends. Increasing vaccines will reduce cases, hospitalizations & deaths. pic.twitter.com/0RO4RVcyrG
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 26, 2021
No new records today in the key hospitalization categories.
Current hospitalizations: 1,325 (down from 1,368 THE ORIGINAL REPORT CORRECTED BY HEALTH DEPARTMENT)
Total Beds: 8,818
Total Beds Available: 1,808
Total ICU Beds: 1,109
Total ICU Beds Available: 30
Total Vents: 1,065
Total Vents Available: 515
Total Covid patients in ICU: 528 (534 yesterday)
Total Covid patients on vents: 352 (a record 354 yesterday)