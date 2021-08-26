KATV provides some sharp quotes in coverage today of school districts debating mask mandates.

First, from Cabot, where many parents are upset about a mask rule and some have filed a lawsuit.

UPDATE: Melissa Bosch is the organizer of the group of parents from Cabot who sued the school district for the mask mandate. She says it’s hypocritical that there’s a mask mandate when there are dozens of kids at the volleyball game next door not wearing masks. @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/iO0ffANIal — Mills Hayes (@KATVMillsHayes) August 24, 2021

From lawsuit leader Melissa Bosch:

“It’s not my child’s responsibility to keep other people safe.” …. “Parents, if they’re really worried they should homeschool or keep a mask on their kid. It’s a personal responsibility. We have to take responsibility for our own health,”

Then there’s Greenbrier, where the school board reversed course on a mask optional policy.

NEW: Greenbrier Public Schools changed their mask policy to required when social distancing isn’t possible.

The 1st pic is of a family in the district who says the mask mandate is not fair for kids. The 2nd pic is a family who says the mandate doesn’t go far enough. @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/YUYqZv0i2w — Mills Hayes (@KATVMillsHayes) August 26, 2021

First, Alex Van Houten, who objects to a required mask:

“I have a very hard time picturing Jesus putting mask on children and telling them that he would rather not see their smiles for fear that they were infecting at risk parents.”

Then Xandra Sharp, who moved a child with a heart condition to Conway in response to the initial mask-optional policy.