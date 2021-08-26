The news that the medical provider for the Washington County jail is prescribing ivermectin for inmates has gone worldwide and the coverage isn’t flattering.

Here, for example, is the Washington Post rundown.

The medicine use in the jail is voluntary, but its use runs counter to the weight of medical opinion.

Again, there IS a formulation of ivermectin suitable for use by humans, as opposed to the large animal compounds that many, including Arkansas legislators, have been ingesting. The animal version is very dangerous, the FDA says. But it also warns about the use of the human version of the drug.

The FDA says this about the off-label use of ivermectin manufactured for humans:

FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).

Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

If you have a prescription for ivermectin for an FDA-approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed.

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans.

There’s scant evidence the off-label use is effective for COVID-19 (save a challenged study debunked here). And you know that drug companies like to make money, right? Consider this:

Even Merck, an ivermectin manufacturer, avers that there is “no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or efficacy in patients with Covid-19.”

Don’t tell it to the Facebook drug experts of Arkansas.

