Randy Henderson of Blytheville, a 24-year employee of Nucor Steel and its \director of community relations, has been named by Governor Hutchinson to succeed Susan Chambers of Bella Vista on the state Board of Education. The term is seven years.

He has served in an advisory role, the governor said, for educational institutions including the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Advisory Council and the Philander Smith College Business Advisory Council. He is a graduate of Arkansas Northeastern College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.