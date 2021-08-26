The White House has announced that President Biden’s schedule today includes this:

In the afternoon, the President will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of Governors from across the country who have raised their hands to temporarily house or help resettle vulnerable Afghans and welcome them to their new communities. These SIV applicants and other vulnerable Afghans are being screened and vetted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals, and undertake extensive COVID-19 and other public health precautions in close coordination with public health officials.

Governor Hutchinson will be a participant in these talks, an administration aide says. At last word, Fort Chaffee had been described as an unlikely spot for a long-term resettlement center, but with thousands of refugees to handle, I’m guessing the possibility for some role for Arkansas remains a possibility. The governor has said he welcomes helping Afghans who helped the U.S. during two decades of conflict.