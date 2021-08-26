There are 68,425 registered voters in Pulaski County who didn’t show up to the polls in recent years. We’re not here to judge, but we are here to tell you to pay attention to Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth’s mailers so you don’t get booted off the voter rolls for good.

The clerk’s office sent out notices this week to let these inactive voters know they need to get in touch, as is required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. The law requires that confirmation mailings go out every two years to registered voters who neither voted nor updated their registration information during the past two years. The mailing asks voters to either confirm their address or update their registration information with their new address.

“If you did not vote in the special election, primary, general or runoff elections in 2020, and for any other elections including school board, state, county, or city in 2018 and 2019 — you should receive a notice from my office. This is not junk mail, so please do not throw it away. In preparation for the 2022 mid-term elections, it is important that you update your voter registration with our office. Just complete the detachable postcard and mail it or call our office to update your information. It is that simple. If you have received a notice from us, per the National Voter Registration Act, please respond by contacting us,” said Terri Hollingsworth.

Of the cards that were sent, 40,145 went to voters who need to verify their address is still current, or that a change of address that was sent to the clerk’s office through the US Postal Service is accurate. If these people don’t respond to the mailing they will still be able to cast a ballot the next time they go to the polls.

The other 28,280 cards are going to people who never responded to requests that went out seeking address updates or verifications in 2017 and 2019. These are people who haven’t voted since 2014. If the Pulaski County Clerk doesn’t hear back from them in the next 30 days, they will have to re-register completely if they want to vote again in the future.

Response rates on these mailings are historically not great. In 2019, a total of 56,697 cards were sent out, with only 20,572 responses.

Fun fact: As of August 24, 2021, there were 235,482 registered voters in Pulaski County.

If you haven’t gotten a mailer but are feeling nervous and just want to check to make sure your registration is correct, you can do that here.