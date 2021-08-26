As many had predicted, Joey King resigned today as president of Lyon College following a community furor over comments he made in a Chronicle of Higher Education article about white supremacists in Arkansas and a Donald Trump rally.

King insisted he was misquoted about the rally. He said he imposed a lockdown for the small number of students still on campus last year because of Trump rallies promised in other places in Arkansas, rather than a rally in Batesville itself. But he didn’t disavow saying that the college of the home of Batesville, while a good community, was surrounded by an “angry, disenfranchised” population with “a large white-supremacist population.” The Chronicle said he was quoted accurately, but amended the article about campus lockdowns to reflect King’s insistence, a month after the article appeared, that he was talking about rallies in other places. There was no Trump rally in Batesville.

The mayor, county judge, a chamber of commerce official were among those taking offense and publicly called for his ouster. The college Board of Trustees met today. Perry Wilson, chairman of the board, announced later in messages to the college community.

Daniel Haney, the Independence County attorney, confirmed this email had been sent to faculty members and forwarded to him. His wife, Shannon Haney, has been writing online about faculty and staff complaints concerning King dating before this latest incident.

No terms of his departure were announced. King, who became president in 2016, had about a year remaining on his contract, Haney said.