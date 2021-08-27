More cases, more deaths, but tressure has not increased on hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Said the governor:

Advertisement

Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week. Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the Delta Variant.

He made no effort to correct the enthusiasm about yesterday’s 31,000 vax report, which turned out to be the product of some data revisions, not a one-day count.

The hospital report:

Advertisement

Current hospitalizations: 1,324 (down 1)

Total Beds: 8,788

Total Beds Available: 1,820

Total ICU Beds: 1,109

Total ICU Beds Available: 24

Total Vents: 1,064

Total Vents Available: 498

Total Covid patients in ICU: 507 (down 21)

Total Covid patients on vents: 348 (down 4)