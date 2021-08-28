By
Max Brantley
On
10:43 am

Lots of people are on the Muss Bus for Eric Musselman’s work as Razorback basketball coach.

Another good reason might be his family co-pilot, wife Danyelle Musselman.

Advertisement

Her moving account of experiences growing up as a Black person and the need to be sensitive to racial issues has drawn deserved attention. PS: She also endorsed the district’s adoption of a mask rule during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Sen. Jim Hendren captured the video of the school board meeting beginning with her remarks.

Advertisement

 