Lots of people are on the Muss Bus for Eric Musselman’s work as Razorback basketball coach.

Another good reason might be his family co-pilot, wife Danyelle Musselman.

Thank you @JimHendren1 ❤️ just to add context for those who don’t know, I was speaking in support of our amazing Fayetteville Public School Board that is making diversity, equity and inclusion a priority. https://t.co/eHCKvf4D0a — Danyelle Musselman (@DanyelleSargent) August 27, 2021

Her moving account of experiences growing up as a Black person and the need to be sensitive to racial issues has drawn deserved attention. PS: She also endorsed the district’s adoption of a mask rule during the pandemic.

Sen. Jim Hendren captured the video of the school board meeting beginning with her remarks.

Thanks @John_Pijanowski for posting this powerful video from @DanyelleSargent about race, masks, and education. Would do many leaders well to watch it. @RazorbackMBB is so fortunate to have the Musselman’s leading in so many ways. https://t.co/rP6H7GK69e — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) August 27, 2021