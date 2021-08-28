By
I don’t have the formal daily summary, but here are the daily changes in major categories according to the Department of Health’s dashboard on COVID-19.

New cases: 2,166

Active cases: 24,697, compared with 24,228 yesterday.

Deaths: 18, for a total of 6,854.

Hospitalizations: 1,272, compared with 1,324 yesterday.

ICU: 524, up from 507

Ventilators: 342, down from 348

New vaccinations: About 13,800

Update:

 

The governor continues to spin:

“While our cases are still high the emphasis on early monoclonal antibody treatment is helping to reduce hospitalizations. Our vaccination rates continue to improve and I am proud of Arkansas’s recent progress.”

 