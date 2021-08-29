Here’s a report from the Arkansas Traveler on the first four days of school at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Positive cases match highs during a January surge and on lower testing.
During the reporting period of Wednesday-Thursday, there were 55 new positive cases, including 29 self-reported positives, bringing total active cases to 105, according to the dashboard. That is the highest number since January 14, during the third wave of the pandemic, and it is up about 184% from Sunday’s 37 cases. Among the active cases, 90 are students, seven are faculty and eight are staff members.
Testing numbers are considerably lower than they have been during previous COVID-19 surges.