More than 500 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 142nd Field Artillery Brigade will deploy to Louisiana to assist that state’s emergency response operations after Hurricane Ida came ashore over the weekend.

The 142nd FAB will rally at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Fort Smith Tuesday, Aug. 31, and depart Tuesday afternoon. The 39th IBCT will rally at multiple armories across the state on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and depart Wednesday afternoon.

Both units will convoy to Minden, La., to in-process with the Louisiana National Guard and obtain their mission assignments.

Hurricane Ida made landfall around Noon, Aug. 29, as a Category 4 hurricane. The Louisiana National Guard requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard to provide two multi-functional battalion headquarters and four multi-functional companies or batteries of approximately 900 Guardsmen.

