The Democratic Party is trying to enlist volunteers to attend meetings of the Pulaski County Election Commission. Good idea, though likely of little practical impact.

The call for action says watchdogs are needed to ensure free and fair elections in Pulaski County. The Republican majority will jam through whatever, but some questions and callouts might be useful.

The notice follows surprise adoption by the two-person Republican majority of the Election Commission, led by Chair Kristi Stahr, of policies unannounced before the last meeting. They stripped the county of oversight of the election staff and gagged staff members from talking to reporters. This is the first use of new vote suppression laws passed by the Republican legislature this year.

Here’s how it’s going.

When the meeting at 5 p.m. today was announced last week, I asked two questions:

Is there a copy of the minutes that are to be approved at the meeting? This normally routine item is of interest because of confusion reported by Democratic member Susan Inman on the outcome of a motion to give Stahr day-to-day control of the commission. Are there documents available on the “new business” listed on the board’s agenda?

I’ve received no response. Before Stahr and then-Commissioner Evelyn Gomez drove off the previous election administrator, you COULD get answers to questions, even if only a perfunctory no.

Chair Stahr?

UPDATE: Commissioner Inman provided a draft of the minutes. It reflects a 2-1 approval of giving daily operational power to Stahr but also approval of a motion by Stahr to seek advice on this from the state election commission and county attorney.

You can watch these meetings on YouTube.