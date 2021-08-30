Daniel Flaherty’s report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning on a proposal to spend $5.5 million of a city sales tax increase with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership led me to pose some questions to the private nonprofit’s executive director, Gabe Holmstrom.

First, I questioned his refusal to tell Flaherty his salary. It should have been disclosed on the group’s federal tax filing as a nonprofit, but, for some reason, it wasn’t in 2019. Every dime the group spends should be open, given its reliance on public money. It got almost $200,000 in direct city taxpayer support in 2020, but that figure was reduced to $145,000 this year. In 2019, $274,000 of $671,000 in organization revenue came from government grants. It also is paid a management fee to run the Metrocentre Improvement District, which comes from a tax on downtown property owners to pay off bonds issued to pay off the ill-fated Metrocentre Mall and operate a parking deck. I suggested transparency was in order.

This afternoon, he provided his pay in 2019, missing on the IRS form: $135,000.

I also asked for more specifics on the downtown ambassador program to be financed by his $553,000 annual share of the 10-year, half-billion-dollar sales tax increase proposed by Mayor Frank Scott. The Partnership, which has endorsed the tax increase, currently employs two “ambassadors,” security guards essentially, who provide escort service to visitors among other duties downtown. He told Flaherty that most of the new money, which would be on top of the city’s existing allotment, would go for more “ambassadors,” but he said the organization was working from estimates. Information he provided to me indicates he envisions an 11-guard force, with a manager, and hiring a social worker.

He writes to me:

Below is the budget for the breakdown of the ambassador program, including the much-needed social worker. Hours and schedules will fluctuate and are not set yet. As a reminder, the ambassadors serve as presence on our downtown streets and assist citizens, visitors and local businesses every day. Having ambassadors on our downtown streets will improve the quality of life downtown, safety, and help be extra eyes and ears for not only LRPD, but the local businesses and restaurants as well. It is important to note that these are not police officers and are not intended to be. I am happy to connect you with any number of our local businesses downtown who have expressed the need for this additional service. The social worker is a position that we have seen the need for time and time again. By the nature of the ambassadors being out on the streets, they run into people who need help. It is our hope to be able to offer help to those that want it, and to connect people with the services they need. We are not reinventing the wheel here. This model as been used with a documented track record of success in many cities across the U.S., Kansas City and Nashville being prime examples.