LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Medical Board has opened an investigation following reports that inmates at a county jail were prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to combat COVID-19 even though it hasn’t been approved to treat the coronavirus.https://t.co/JrNP1B5Zra — Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) August 26, 2021

As we mentioned earlier, and as the AP reports here, the state Medical Board will review the wholesale distribution of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to Washington County jail inmates despite lack of evidence that it’s useful in prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Controversial drug treatments by licensed doctors are not the only medical concern these days. Vaccine misinformation is a problem, too. It has drawn the attention of medical regulators throughout the U.S. Doctors are being warned:

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released the following statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media: “Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.” For more information about how state medical boards and the FSMB are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit FSMB’s webpage dedicated to providing resources and information to states and the public about COVID-19.

Again for the record, it’s particularly dangerous to use ivermectin formulated for livestock as many, including at least one Arkansas legislator, have touted. The drug is compounded for human use, too, for treatment of rare parasites and topical treatment of ills such as scabies. It CAN be prescribed for off-label use by physicians, but reliable studies have yet to demonstrate its usefulness for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine is another drug in this category. The malaria drug can be prescribed for off-label use by doctors, but its efficacy remains in doubt. Talk to your doctor. Consider a second opinion if you have one doubting the vaccine but flogging a drug best known for treating animal worms.