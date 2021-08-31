The ramp-up to opening Arkansas’s medical Mary Jane industry may have been longer than Methuselah’s beard, but we’ve finally got a quorum of weed boutiques in greater Little Rock. Cardholders, blaze through a tour of the capital city’s finest greenery with help from the guide below. You’ll find the inventory similar from dispensary to dispensary, but each spot’s got its own style, setup and specials.

Native Green Wellness (pictured above)

26225 Arkansas Highway 167, Hensley

If you’ve ever wanted to step out into the blazing sun and squint out at a grain silo and a rusty red barn in rural Arkansas, unable to tell if what you’re smelling is your bag of freshly procured medical marijuana or the cow patty in the field across the road, this is your chance. When we visited Hensley’s roadside dispensary in August of 2019, a giant glass Mason jar in the lobby offered lemon-infused water from its spigot — just above a home decor sign that read “hey y’all” in cursive — and an impeccably dressed elderly woman in the waiting room confessed coyly to the receptionist that this was her first visit. A little like being at Grandma’s house, but with weed.

Good Day Farm

900 South Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock

With a sunlit lobby and a wall-sized slogan that reads “Plants > Pills,” Good Day Farm wraps its patrons in chill vibes before they’ve even made a purchase. Inside, when we last visited, shelves were lined with a kaleidoscope of bright edible gummies and dispensary-branded camo hats, while J. Cole’s “K.O.D.” bumped through speakers overheard. It’s slated for an eventual move to a shopping plaza at 11600 Chenal Parkway, but competes (formidably) with the prices at nearby Curaleaf for the foreseeable future. Bonus: Good Day Farm has both a dispensary arm and a medical marijuana cultivation operation, so you can get sweet deals on the strains they grow themselves.

Native Green Wellness

3720 Cantrell Road, Little Rock

Can every dispensary in The Natural State be this cleverly stylish, please? Rihanna reigns over a “Girls Love Flowers”-themed collage in the women’s restroom, the sales floor wall is carpeted in lush fake foliage, and the hallway is decorated with stately portraits of stoner royalty with accompanying quotes. Maya Angelou presides over a giggly excerpt from “Gather Together in My Name,” while Ralph Waldo Emerson exhorts visitors to consider, “What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have never been discovered,” and Snoop Dogg ruminates on his stash — “I got the Rolly on my arm and I’m pouring Chandon. And I roll the best weed cause I got it going on.”

Curaleaf

7303 Kanis Road, Little Rock

Curaleaf has kept much of the science nerd decor that its predecessor Herbology ushered in when revamping the former Joubert’s Tavern space for an opening in February 2020. (Were we ever so young?) A glowing display case on the sales floor props up a copy of Michael Pollan’s “The Botany of Desire,” and a med school-style wall hanging nearby illustrates the endocannabinoid system. Curaleaf abandoned Herbology’s I Heart Jane online ordering system in favor of a platform called Dutchie, but you can expect the same generous loyalty points that garnered lots of repeat customers for the dispensary during the early days of the pandemic.

Natural Relief Dispensary

3107 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood

Though we’re still sore at them for ditching the righteous specials on whole ounces of flower they offered briefly during their pandemic-adjacent grand opening, we’ll forgive Natural Relief in light of its many other virtues: ample parking, robust staffing for swift entry and exit, a huge showroom for adequate social distancing, a cute selection of topicals and tinctures, and rotating weekly specials. Bonus points for the dispensary’s charitable outreach; in July, its employee volunteer program cooked dinner for the homeless and near-homeless families at Our House and hosted a tie-dye craft night at Little Rock’s Women and Children First shelter.