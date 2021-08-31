Of course they should. And of course Sen. Trent Garner will dispute a decision by doctors to protect children, increasingly at risk from the Delta variant. From a notice sent to me:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital Medical Executive Committee and the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Medical Executive Committee have implemented a mandatory vaccination requirement effective September 30, 2021. All medical staff (including active, limited active, consulting and Advanced Practice Professionals) must complete COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of medical privileges. This requirement is adopted, in concert with existing vaccination and screening requirements, to further safeguard the health of employees and their families, patients and their families, visitors and the community-at- large from infectious diseases that may be reduced by these vaccinations.

In making this decision, the medical executive leadership joins Arkansas Children’s leadership in a commitment to all leaders being 100% vaccinated. In addition, as of August 16, all Arkansas Children’s new hire offers require vaccination as a condition of employment. Individuals seeking an exemption from this requirement for medical or religious reasons should contact the medical staff office at ACH

This has impact at UAMS: