Governor Hutchinson’s weekly briefing began with a report indicating a continued increase week to week in new cases and yet another record in the number of sick COVID patients on ventilators.

The hospital bed state remains tight, though the total number hospitalized is down some today.

He again urged vaccination, using the better experience those vaccinated encounter when they do get sick. And he noted a sharp increase this year in the number of people younger than 18 contracting the virus. 30 percent of all active cases are people in this age group.

He said the rolling average of new cases and hospitalizations had, at least, flattened out, if not dropped. The positivity rate in testing has also dropped a bit. He said all those signs “give hope.”

There is concern about pediatric cases, including pressure on neo-natal intensive care for children born prematurely to mothers sick with COVID-19. Health Director Jose Romero urged masks for all children not yet eligible for vaccination, something not expected until late this year at the earliest.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said vaccination clinics would be held at several high school football games this week.

Other topics:

The governor said the state was trying to stay ahead of the expected continuing upward curve in hospitalizations. If not: “Then where do you go? That’s a very good question.”

The governor said he still supported the law preventing vaccination mandates by public institutions. “We’ll continue to follow that law.” He made no mention of mask mandates but said the rise in younger cases meant people “need to take the proper precautions.” Nearly all virus cases are the delta variant, a strain more readily transmissible including among younger people. Romero said he expected more pressure on critical care beds for children. Thus, vaccinations are critical for those eligible and masks for others.

Is the governor concerned about the Razorback football game? It’s outdoors and the university has taken appropriate precautions, he said. “I hope it will be a very safe time. We all look forward to the football season.” He said players had mostly been vaccinated and he said he hoped fans would do so as well.

The governor said the federal government had urged the state to do a better job getting rent relief money distributed. It’s one of five lagging states. Hutchinson confirmed that only 3,000 of 13,000 applications have received money, about $7 million. But he said the state was being very careful that claims were legitimate. Hutchinson seemed to downplay the need for the money, saying Arkansas had not shut down during the pandemic and people had kept working. He said the state was working diligently to get money out, but it didn’t want fraudulent applications. He also said he’d ask the state agency to review whether approval of both landlords and tenants were necessary to approve payments had impeded the program.

Is the use of Ivermectin for inmates at the Washington County Jail appropriate? The governor deferred to Romero. The drug is not licensed for use for COVID-19. It can be used off-label if there’s an agreement between physician and patient. He said he didn’t know what agreement had been made. He said the Health Department doesn’t endorse the use of the drug. It does promote the use of monoclonal antibodies, particularly among high-risk people. He urged people to ask for it and not other drug therapies.

Hutchinson used the briefing to report on the Arkansas roots of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, one of 13 Americans who died in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan. He was born in West Memphis. His family moved, but he still has family in Arkansas, including an uncle who’s a pastor in Marion.