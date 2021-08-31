The leaders of the Arkansas legislature finally revealed their hand today on hiring a separate lawyer to fight a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law banning mask mandates in public schools and by other public agencies.

They want to keep the law in place and stay a judge’s order that allowed dozens of school districts representing a majority of Arkansas students to follow CDC recommendations and require face coverings in school.

Here’s the filing by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey.

They cite “irreparable harm” in Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s order blocking enforcement of the ban on mask mandates. I kid you not. The will of the Arkansas legislature is more important than the health of almost a half-million school children.

They’ve adopted Governor Hutchinson’s mantra, that vaccinations are the better course, not masks and a ban on masks encourages shots. Ironically, Hutchinson has now challenged the law he signed as an incursion on the separation of powers.

This is amazing stuff:

The Act 1002 Injunction is causing irreparable harm because it prevents Act 1002, enacted by the representatives of the citizens of Arkansas, from being effective. As a practical matter, it interferes with the legislature’s efforts to keep the peace and encourage the remaining unvaccinated segment of the population to get vaccinated without using mandates. There is a proliferation of disputes at the local level about local mask mandates, which has resulted in unnecessary dissension.

Get it? If we make schools unsafe enough, people will get shots. Problem: Kids 12 and under can’t get the shots.

Get it? A dictatorial legislature knows better what’s good for you than local school boards, closest to the people.

I knew they were this bad. Now they’ve proved it in black and white

Taxpayers are paying the Dover Dixon law firm for this bilge. Even power-crazed despots get lawyers. Of course, I’m biased. And before a Republican-packed Supreme Court always willing to defer to the legislature, who knows how this will turn out.

If the Supreme Court buys this argument, remember that they are a court that just decided they need to keep meeting by Zoom (a digital face diaper if you will) because of COVID dangers.

Echoes of Faubus’ claim of keeping the peace to prevent black children from attending Central High School. Again, I kid you not. From the filing:

Darkansas.

PS: Shepherd has lived a career of accruing power by catering to the worst of the majority Republican caucus, though he leaves an impression he knows better. Today, he’s repudiated the “dissension” of the local El Dorado School Board, which has endorsed a mask rule for its students. Shameful, if he had any.