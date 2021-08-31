It’s not surprising that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined with 19 other Republican states to sue the Biden administration for a rule extending federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

Surprisingly, she hasn’t issued a news release about it.

Discriminating against LGBTQ people is the LAW in Arkansas. The legislature has made it clear, with new additions just this year, and Rutledge has advanced the cause at every opportunity.

That the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on sexual orientation is of no moment to Arkansas’s top legal officer as she joins another out-of-state lawsuit pushing the Republican agenda. This one is in Tennessee.

This latest suit is particularly about a pet project of Rutledge, discriminating against transgender girls to address the non-existent problem of their participation in athletics in Arkansas. The locker room scenario is central to the latest. She also wants to protect policies that require dress codes based on “biological sex.” Think about THAT for a second.