The Little Rock Board of Directors signed off on a resolution that extends the state of emergency cause by the COVID-19 pandemic for 120 days, until Dec. 29. The emergency declaration, first issued on Aug. 5, requires masks to be worn on city property.

The city board will review the declaration every 30 days.

The resolution was approved 7-2 with Ward 6 Director Doris Wright and Vice-Mayor and Ward 5 Director Lance Hines voting no. Ward 1 Director Erma Hendrix was absent.

The emergency declaration was set to expire today. Hines complained that the issue was being discussed at a special called meeting, which he said limited public participation. Rather than extend the declaration through Dec. 29 and reviewing it every 30 days, Hines said he favored extending it only for 30 days.