The Little Rock City Board will have a special called meeting today to discuss a resolution to extend the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. The resolution hasn’t been released yet, so the precise terms of the extension aren’t yet public. The last declaration, on Aug. 5, expires today. It imposed a broad mask mandate.

UPDATE: the draft resolution would extend the declaration up to 120 days, through Dec. 29. It would be reviewed every 30 days.

The Board also will meet in an agenda session to set items for discussion at the Sept. 7 regular board meeting. The items on that list will include a proposal to create temporary Heights Entertainment Districts on Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. These districts, which have been approved previously in several locations downtown, allow outdoor dining and drinking adjacent to establishments that sell alcoholic beverages. The proposed districts:

The Board also has finally scheduled a vote on the promised annexation of 162 acres at the Little Rock Port for the Amazon distribution center, which will add significantly to the city’s property tax base. The project was announced more than a year ago and was to be ready for opening this month.