Sheridan School Board delays mask mandate vote amidst heated meeting https://t.co/o872XFMZWP — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) August 31, 2021

Good report by KARK ln a fractious Sheridan School Board meeting where mask haters shouted down at least temporarily a proposal for a mask rule in the school district. Three hours of sometimes unruly debate led to postponement of consideration of the rule. They’re expected to take this issue up again at their next meeting, on Sept. 20.

Advertisement

Freedom! To infect others!

The district has 400 students in quarantine and 60 active cases, the article notes. One commenter said state guidelines on masks and quarantining are merely guidelines. I wondered if that meant she opposed quarantines, too.